Pocatello-Chubbuck School District to host public hearing on enrollment

today at 12:46 PM
Published 1:37 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) is holding a public hearing to discuss attendance and enrollment issues and possible school closures on January 15.

The hearing will begin with a presentation from administrators concerning school district budget, goals, and recommended actions–including potentially closing Washington or Tendoy Elementary schools to account for cost and declining enrollment numbers.

The presentation will be followed by public comment. PCSD 25 asks that anyone wishing to make comment fill out a request to speak form before the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Pocatello High School auditorium from 7 to 9 p.m. It will also be live streamed, a link will be available on the PCSD 25 Facebook page.

For more information on the public hearing, you can visit the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 website.

