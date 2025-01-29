Franklin convenience store sells $2 million winning Powerball ticket

FRANKLIN, Idaho (KIFI)– According to the Idaho Lottery on Tuesday, a Powerball player won $2 million from a ticket bought at 'La Tienda' Fast Stop Travel Center in Franklin.

La Tienda store manager Bonnie Bassett said they do not know which of their employees sold the ticket or the name of the individual who won the Powerball prize, but she said the majority of their Powerball and lottery tickets are sold to people who make the short trip across the Idaho/Utah border just one mile down the road.

"It has been known as the home of the Utah Lottery," said Bassett. "We have lots of people from Utah come."

Bassett said that for lottery prizes up to $500, they are usually able to pay out to winners from funds in the store till. But winners of bigger prizes, like the $2 million, are sent to the Idaho Lottery office in Boise to collect.

La Tienda Fast Stop Travel Center in Franklin has sold several winning tickets over the years, Bassett said, and every time the store hosts a winner it causes excitement.

"It makes us feel good, you know, that we have winners and big winners from our store," said Bassett. "Because then we can say, 'yeah, I was here the day that they bought it'.... it just makes us feel good that we're here to accommodate those people that want to buy the tickets and and make a trip to Boise."