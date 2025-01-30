Fire Marshal: Snow slide off roof caused gas explosion

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)—The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office said snow sliding off a home's roof fractured a propane supply pipe, causing a house to explode in the Kilgore area.

Two people were killed in the explosion that happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28.

Clark County Sheriff Mark McClure said the explosion launched the man from the home, and a woman was still inside. The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office said with the help of a K9 from Beaverhead County Sheriff's office in Montana, they were able to locate the woman's remains.

The home on Kilgore Lane was completely destroyed by the explosion.

"The propane company had received a telephone call letting them know that there was a gas leak at this location. They were in the process of responding to it, and approximately 10 minutes later, the explosion was reported to my office," said Sheriff McClure.

It took the volunteer firefighters several hours to put out the fire since there was no water supply nearby because of the remote location.

The names of the victims have not been released.