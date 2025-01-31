Skip to Content
‘A sinfully sweet evening…’, A Chocolate Lover’s Affair returns to Stephens Performing Arts Center

today at 10:29 AM
Published 3:43 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The annual 'Chocolate Lover's Affair' charity event is bringing an evening of chocolate confections, wine, and music to the Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University on January 31.

Guests will sample chocolate creations from some of the area's most popular restaurants, bakeries, and candy makers–all paired with a selection of wines and live jazz.

Proceeds from ticket sales for the event will go to the Pocatello Rotary Club. For ticket information and pricing, you can visit the Chocolate Lover's Affair website.

Sam Ross

