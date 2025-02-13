Skip to Content
Idaho Potato Commission introduces limited Valentines Day creation “Kiss of French”

today at 10:05 AM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—If you're looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) released a limited-edition lip gloss called "Kiss of French. "

It's made of real Idaho potatoes, and IPC says "the lipstick invites you to embrace the seductive allure of french fries."

The IPC is hosting an Instagram giveaway to promote the limited Valentine's Day creation, three winners will get their hands on this exclusive lip gloss. For more info, click HERE.

