Idaho Fish and Game asking for your help in updating strategic plan

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is in the process of collecting public input as they draft a new statewide strategic plan this year.

Fish and Game's Strategic Plan, also called 'The Compass', was last updated in 2015, and sets the standard for Fish and Game strategies and tactics they use to meet their mission to, "Preserve, Protect, Perpetuate and Manage all of Idaho’s wildlife."

"This is not necessarily a specific strategy, but more of a broad strategy–a roadmap, so to speak–that helps us achieve our mission and incorporates a variety of priorities, large priorities, that we're trying to accomplish," said Jennifer Jackson, regional communications manager for Fish and Game's Southeast Region.

The updated strategic plan will not dictate seasonal hunting rules or specific species management efforts, but it will guide Fish and Game with a general framework to meet the expectations of Idaho's outdoor enthusiasts.

Fish and Game is asking for public input as they prepare the first draft of the new plan. People can give feedback on four priority areas: hunter, angler, trapper, and wildlife viewer satisfaction, habitat loss, invasive species and disease, and predator management.

"The wildlife here in Idaho belongs to all the residents of Idaho," said Jackson. "It is part of our public trust resource, and if you care about the wildlife resource you have a vested interest in it and how it's managed, how it's perpetuated, how it's protected and preserved. And so this is a time for your voice to be heard, and we want to hear it."

Fish and Game is collecting input on the 2025 strategic plan update online and at in-person meetings around Idaho.

To give feedback and see a schedule of public meetings, click HERE.