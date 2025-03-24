Idaho Attorney General introduces K9 officer to ICAC Unit

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General's office.

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Today, Attorney General Raúl Labrador introduced the newest member of his ICAC Unit – K-9 Badger, a two-year-old English Labrador (no relation). Badger is specifically trained to detect hidden electronic storage devices (ESD), like SD cards and flash drives that may contain child sexual abuse material (CSAM).



Suspects regularly put CSAM on easily concealable devices and go to great lengths to hide them, knowing that possession of such materials is a felony in Idaho with a potential sentence of 10 years per count. Devices with CSAM have been concealed to specifically avoid detection by investigators. K-9s like Badger give ICAC investigators a powerful edge when it comes to CSAM search warrants.



SD cards and other devices like air tags, cell phones, hidden cameras, laptops, and hard drives are all sprayed with triphenylphosphine oxide, or TPPO, during the manufacturing process to dissipate heat. Badger is one of only 195 K-9s worldwide trained to detect TPPO, even in challenging environments, including underwater. Badger joins K-9 Ardis with the Pocatello Police Department as the second ICAC Unit ESD K-9 in Idaho working to detect electronic storage devices.



“The capabilities of Badger and other ESD K-9s are truly remarkable,” said Attorney General Labrador. “In the fight against those that would exploit and endanger kids, Badger is a potent weapon. I’m looking forward to all that Badger can bring to our ICAC Unit and our state. Another Labrador on the team is always welcome!”



In addition to detecting electronic storage devices. Badger is also dual certified as a therapy dog and will assist with relatives and victims during search warrants and throughout the legal process. Badger will also accompany his handler, ICAC Investigator Lauren Lane, during educational presentations throughout Idaho.



Badger joins twenty investigators, forensic analysts and support staff in the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit, alongside affiliated partner agencies across the state dedicated to investigating cases of child sexual exploitation and enticement, as well as the possession, distribution, and manufacturing of CSAM.

