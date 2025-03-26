Public health officials starting month of events in April to raise awareness for child abuse

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH), and their community partners, will host events around the area through April in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

SIPH is encouraging people to wear blue every Wednesday in April to raise awareness for child abuse prevention, they are also hosting 'drive-thrus' at southeast Idaho schools offering activities and resources as well as a 'Family Fun Event' at the Museum of Clean on April 5.

"What we're doing is we're celebrating the power of prevention for April," said Dana Solomon, public information specialist for SIPH. "All of our activities are just trying to get those resources out to better inform the public about this really needed initiative."

In 2022, according to the most recently available data, over 2,000 children were victims of abuse in Idaho.

For more information on National Child Abuse Prevention Month, child abuse prevention resources, and SIPH's local initiatives through April, you can visit Southeastern Idaho Public Health's website.