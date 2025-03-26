Trial begins for man accused of shooting Pocatello police officers in 2022

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The trial of Todd Vernon Brewer, the Pocatello man who allegedly shot and wounded two police officers in May 2022, began earlier this week at the Bannock County Courthouse.

Brewer is accused of shooting Pocatello police officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel after police were called to investigate an argument between Brewer and his girlfriend on May 5.

The investigation escalated to a shootout, which injured the officers and Brewer, who were taken to Portnuef Medical Center for care.

Brewer could face multiple charges of aggravated assault and assault on a police officer, each of which carries up to a five-year prison sentence and $5,000 fine.