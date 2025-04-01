Fish and Game warns drivers about more animals on roads during spring months

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says people should expect to see more animals around roads as the weather warms up. Officials are urging motorists to use caution driving through areas where animals have been sighted.

Fish and Game said, as snow thaws, big game animals will head to lower elevations in search of food, and may cross roads or make their way into populated areas and cause danger for drivers.

"Wildlife are really starting to congregate around roadways and interstates more than they would during other times of the year," said Jennifer Jackson, communications manager for Fish and Game's Southeast Region. "...So, just really important for folks to keep that in mind as they're traveling."

Jackson said east Idaho drivers should keep their eyes out for wildlife and slow down, especially when driving through areas where animals have been seen and during morning and evening when animals are most active.

For more information, you can visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Southeast Region website.