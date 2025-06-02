Cast a line! Free Fishing Day activities across Idaho

IDAHO (KIFI) — On Saturday, June 14, Idaho Fish and Game is reeling in a special invitation for all anglers in celebration of Idaho's Free Fishing Day. Across the Gem State, numerous ponds and prime fishing locations will be open, offering a perfect opportunity for everyone to cast a line without needing a license.

