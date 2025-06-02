Cast a line! Free Fishing Day activities across Idaho
IDAHO (KIFI) — On Saturday, June 14, Idaho Fish and Game is reeling in a special invitation for all anglers in celebration of Idaho's Free Fishing Day. Across the Gem State, numerous ponds and prime fishing locations will be open, offering a perfect opportunity for everyone to cast a line without needing a license.
JEFFERSON COUNTY - 9 AM - 1 PM
- Jim Moore Pond - Fish and Game will be celebrating by loaning poles and bait, anglers can check out free equipment from 9 AM to 1 PM. Jim Moore Pond is a great place for kids to chase small perch with lots of biting action close to Idaho Falls. In addition to yellow perch, anglers may also catch rainbow trout and the occasional catfish.
TETON COUNTY - 9 AM - 1 PM
- Trail Creek Pond - Trail Creek Pond is about two miles southeast of Victor near the Wyoming border on State Hwy 33 (toward Jackson, WY). This small scenic pond next to Trail Creek is in the lush Teton Basin. One of the most consistent kids' fisheries in the area, it is easily fished from the bank, with trails and picnic tables around the perimeter.
SALMON - 8:30 AM - 11:45 AM
- Kid's Creek Pond - Fish and Game officials will be running a free Kid's Fishing Derby at Kid's Creek Pond near downtown Salmon. Registration runs from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, and while bait will be provided, children are encouraged to bring their own rod and reel if possible due to limited equipment. Prizes for the biggest fish in four age categories, generously donated by local businesses and individuals, will be awarded starting at noon, so make sure anglers are present to claim their winnings.
CHALLIS - 8:30 AM - 11:45 AM
- Blue Mountain Meadow Pond - Another Kid's Fishing Derby will take place at the Blue Mountain Meadow Pond off U.S. Hwy 93, hosted by Idaho Fish and Game and Salmon-Challis National Forest, this event offers a fantastic opportunity for young anglers. Registration runs from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, and while bait will be provided, children are encouraged to bring their rod and reel if possible due to limited equipment. Prizes for the biggest fish in four age categories, generously donated by local businesses and individuals, will be awarded starting at noon.