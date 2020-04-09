Staying safe in the back-country

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As the weather warms up, the amount of activity in the back-country and outdoor recreational areas goes up.

Despite being spring, avalanche danger is still high and the water is starting to rise on the Snake River.

"So one of the issues right now is that we're in that time of year where you kind of see all seasons right all at once," Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Hulse said.

"So, you can't consider that when it's 65 degrees here in the Valley that you're going to go up into the mountainous areas and it's going to be the same way. You start driving around this time of year it's really easy to become stuck, get stranded, and then, of course, our overnight temperatures are still really cold."

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says some of the back-country roads are still under winter closure conditions and driving on them could delay the process of opening them up.

"Those road closed signs, they mean it," Hulse said. "So if you drive around the road closed signs, you get back in there and get stuck, you're going to end up with a citation. The other thing is, it heavily damages the roadways. Which then creates a lot of time energy effort and money that has to be spent by the county, through our public works to go out there and fix those roadways."

"If you are going out for a day outing. Make sure that you're packing stuff with you, that is going to keep you safe. You know, things like an emergency kit, ways to get yourself unstuck, and things like that."

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office also wants to remind people that it is okay to ask for help if you need it.

Their crisis center number is 208-522-0727. Suicide hotline: 800-273-8255.

