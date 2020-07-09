Chamber quizzes business mask attitudes

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-If the city of Idaho Falls were to consider a face mask requirement, Idaho Falls merchants would not necessarily support it.



In an informal, online survey, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce asked its membership a variety of questions about the issue. About 315 people responded.



43% of those responding said they already require their employees to wear a face mask at work, but 76% don’t expect the same from their customers. If there was a mandatory face mask requirement, 65% of them would not deny service to customers who refused to comply.



51% do not think a face mask requirement would have much impact on their business, but 38% felt it would. The respondents indicated about a fourth of their clients already wear a mask when they enter the business.



You can see the specific results here.






