Idaho gas prices meet national average

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rising crude oil prices could change things soon, but for now, Idaho is enjoying gas prices that are the same as the national average.



According to AAA, Idaho prices fell two cents per gallon this week, while the U.S. average increased by six cents.



AAA said the national average price began climbing last month after news that a COVID-19 vaccine was about to be distributed. AAA offered a seven-year perspective of gas prices.

“Rising crude oil prices and tightening gas supplies have created upward pressure on pump prices across the country, even though December fuel demand is at a 20-year low. If the pattern persists, Idaho prices will eventually follow suit,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “On a positive note, it’s nice to save a few bucks during the holiday season



This year, AAA is projecting that 84.5 million Americans will travel this year, including about 457,000 Idahoans. That is down by about 29% from a year ago. 96% of those traveling plan to drive.



Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon are expected to be the busiest times on the road. Return trips should be a little more spread out.