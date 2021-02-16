Skip to Content
today at 8:48 am
Suspect killed in officer involved shooting

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-A critical incident task force has been assigned to investigate an officer involved shooting in Rexburg that left a suspect dead.

Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said Rexburg Police were called to an unidentified apartment complex at 8:11 p.m. Monday to investigate an “unwanted person.”

Officers arrived and contacted the man.  Ultimately shots were fired and the suspect was dead.   The officers were uninjured.   Police said they were unsure what transpired to spark the incident.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation of the incident.

More information is expected to be released later today.

