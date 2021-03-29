Skip to Content
Kite skier rescued near West Yellowstone

GALLATIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone responded to a request for assistance from a kite skier on the frozen Hebgen Lake Monday.

The individual had taken a hard fall while kite skiing and suffered a significant hip and back injury. 

Volunteers responded around 12:30 a.m. on foot and on snowmobiles with a rescue toboggan successfully packaging and transporting the injured skier off the lake to an awaiting ambulance.

The Hebgen Basin Fire Department EMS crew transported the patient to a medical helicopter provided by Air Methods, who then transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for level one trauma care.

