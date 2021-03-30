Fish and Game outlines fish stocking plans

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Fish and Game Department hatchery staff is ramping up its fish stocking plans around the state. About 213,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout will be stocked throughout the state during April.



Regional fishery managers have outlined their initial plans for the month:



Southeast Region

Chesterfield Reservoir – 19,200 rainbow trout. Known for BIG fish, this reservoir in Caribou County is a popular spot to plan a great fishing trip!

Crowthers Reservoir – 2,200 rainbow trout. Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this reservoir provides a nice local fishing spot.

Edson Fichter Pond – 950 rainbow trout. This community pond is located in southwestern Pocatello along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Limited development and the Nature Area provide a rural feel. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.

Hawkins Reservoir – 1,680 rainbow trout. Located near Downey, this reservoir provides good trout fishing opportunities for Yellowstone cutthroat trout, rainbows and cutbows.

Jensens Grove Pond – 4,500 rainbow trout. This 55-acre pond is located within Jensens Grove City Park along the Greenbelt in the heart of Blackfoot. Park activities and facilities nearby also include a skate park, playground, restrooms and picnic areas.

Upper Snake Region

Becker Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout. This pond in Idaho Falls is located off Sunnyside Road. Catch rates are awesome and it’s a great place for new anglers or kids to try their hand at fishing.

Rexburg City Ponds – 1,200 rainbow trout. These ponds are located within Rexburg's 15-acre Nature Park and offer an enjoyable fishing atmosphere. The park has walking paths, a skate park, and picnic areas in a tranquil environment away from traffic.

Snake River – 2,400 rainbow trout. These fish will be stocked at John’s Hole and South Tourist Park.

Salmon Region

Hayden Creek Pond – 1,200 rainbow trout. This is a family friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Hyde Creek Pond – 200 rainbow trout. This small irrigation pond is surrounded by sagebrush. The open site and level terrain provide ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers and those who want to practice casting techniques.