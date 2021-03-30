ISU-CEI announce enhanced transfer agreement

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State University and the College of Eastern Idaho have signed a Memorandum of Understanding expected to make an easier transition for students continuing their education from CEI to ISU.



Students will be able to work toward a degree at ISU while attending CEI.



“We are partners in education,” said Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee. “This partnership exponentially increases opportunities for students at CEI and opens doors to their future. Our agreement will meet immediate needs for a skilled and trained workforce in Idaho Falls and beyond.”

In fact, ISU has had a presence on the CEI campus for more than 13 years. In the fall of 2020, 40 CEI students transferred to Idaho State. The new agreement is expected to streamline the process even further, and offer expanded opportunities at both institutions and ensure support systems for students working to transfer to ISU’s bachelor degree programs.



“CEI has valued our relationship with Idaho State and our ongoing ability to permit our students to transfer into a variety of programs and degrees at the University,” said CEI President Aman. “Our co-admit agreement allows an innovative option for graduating high school seniors to be admitted to both CEI and ISU at the same time. This provides students the access and affordability of a community college for the first two years followed by a path to a bachelor’s degree with ISU.”

