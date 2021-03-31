Jefferson County planners consider subdivision requirements

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission is taking a fresh look at amendments to the county’s subdivision ordinances.



One of the key provisions would be a new ordinance requiring community waste treatment systems in all subdivisions containing more than 10 lots. Exceptions could be made if a nutrient pathogen study or other performance based study deemed it unnecessary.



The board will also consider a proposal that would allow the Jefferson County Public Works Director to require a traffic study for all proposed subdivisions if deemed necessary.



A public hearing is set for Thursday, April 1, at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex at 210 Courthouse Way, Suite 240.