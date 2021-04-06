Juvenile questioned in accidental shooting incident

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3.



Police say a person was struck by a projectile from a firearm while standing outside the College of Eastern Idaho. Officers located a juvenile in a field near the campus, who was armed with a .22 revolver.



The juvenile said he had been shooting at ground squirrels and was unaware that a bullet had struck a person.



The victim had suffered a non-life threatening injury and declined treatment or transport by Idaho Falls EMS.



Police discovered the juvenile had taken a parent’s firearm without their knowledge. Potential charges are being evaluated by the juvenile court system.