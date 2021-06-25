Property destroyed by Lavaside Fire gets cleaned up

Local News

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - One of our neighbors is getting a helping hand in a time of need.

Ron Rauschenbach lost their home due the Lavaside Fire back in April.

All of his belongings were destroyed.

To help out, Eagle Rock Timber out of Idaho Falls decided to clear out the dead tree limbs on his property free of charge.

Rauschenbach says he cannot put into words what Eagle Rock Timber is doing for his family.

"A million percent grateful," he said. "Wouldn't be for Eagle Rock Timber, none of this would be happening."

Rauschenbach says they are currently living in a rental home and cannot wait to move into a new place soon.