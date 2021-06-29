Construction to begin on SH-33 from Sugar City to Newdale

Local News

TETON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin construction Wednesday on SH-33 from the US 20 Interchange to Newdale.

Construction crews will start the project with replacing numerous pipe culverts in several locations throughout the project. Once the culverts are installed, crews will then begin a full road reconstruction on SH-33.

This project has 3 phases. It starts with phase 1 which will include a full road reconstruction from Newdale to Teton. Following phase 1, phase 2 will include also a full road reconstruction from Teton to the SH-33/US-20 interchange.

Motorists should anticipate reduced speeds and lanes reduced to a single-lane. Traffic control will be in place with a pilot car to guide traffic through the work zone. Drivers are encouraged to watch for flaggers in the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to plan their commute accordingly.

The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2021.