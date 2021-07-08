Bannock County AlertSense app testing, survey

Local News

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bannock County Dispatch will be sending out an AlertSense notification Friday between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. in an attempt to test the notification system.

The notification is designed to address the Pocatello Creek and Buckskin area.

The North Bannock Fire Department asks you complete the survey in the notification to help them identify any issues.

If you are not signed up with AlertSense, you can sign up HERE.

If you’ve signed up previously, they ask you verify your information is still correct.