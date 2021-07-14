3 hospitalized after crash near Malad

Local News

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on northbound Interstate 15, south of Malad Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, 79-year-old Ronald D. Lane of Virginia City, Montana, was travelling northbound on I-15 in a 2018 Kenworth semi-truck pulling two trailers when Lane left the roadway and went in to the median. Lane came back in to the roadway and one of his trailers overturned in the left lane. Jayden R. Sollis, 18, of Henderson, Nevada, was travelling northbound on I-15 in a 2005 Acura when his vehicle struck the overturned trailer.

Sollis and two passengers, Shelby J. Widdison, 18, of West Haven, Utah, and Gavin W. Bass, 18, of West Haven, Utah, were all transported to Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital in Malad by ground ambulance. Sollis was later transported to Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, Utah, by ground ambulance. Widdison was later transported to the University of Utah Hospital by air ambulance. Bass was later transported to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, by air ambulance.

Both northbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 3 hours. The investigation is ongoing.