Shop with a cop is a big hit

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- If you heard the sirens early Saturday morning it might be for a different reason than you would otherwise think. 15 different law enforcement agencies across the region held the annual shop with a cop event.

The event was kicked off with a parade of patrol cars with the kids having a chance be in a ride along and have a turn on the lights and sirens and start their day. From their they had breakfast and then went Christmas shopping. Each kid had a chance to pick out something they wanted and something that they needed as well.

In Rexburg the parade started by the Fire Station on center street and with a pit stop at Mcdonald's and onto Walmart. In Ammon the day started with a breakfast at the Eagles Lodge and a parade to the Target.

Kids had smiles from ear to ear as they made a Christmas memory. Jessica Clements of the Idaho Falls Police Department says that this event is something that "our officers look forward to every year". She also feels that having this event gives the community a positive interaction with the police department.

Sergeant Bryan Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Department said that this event is possible because of the community and said "we just appreciate all the support."

Officers also said that they hope this gives kids a memory that reminds them that they are there to help.