2 hospitalized after crash north of Atomic City

ATOMIC CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on US 20-26, north of Atomic City, in Butte County.

Police say a 57-year-old male, of May, ID, was driving a Jeep Comanche and a 47-year-old male of Johns Creek, GA, was driving a Penske truck pulling a trailer westbound on US20-26. The semi was attempting to make a left turn to go southbound on US-26 when the Jeep ran into the back of the trailer.

Air ambulance transported the driver of the Jeep, and a ground ambulance transported his passenger to a local hospital. The driver of the Penske truck and his passenger were not transported. All occupants involved were wearing their seat-belts.

The intersection was blocked for approximately one hour and forty-five minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Butte County Sheriff's Deputies, INL EMS/Fire and INL Security. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.