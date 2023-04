Area flood risk for weekend

We'll have dry conditions today and into the weekend with highs climbing above normal seasonal averages of low 60's into the mid-to-upper 70's and some will see 80's by first of May on Monday afternoon. The warmer temps are spurring the record snowpack to meltdown and this is cause for concern with localized flooding. There is a flood watch for the regional hills/mountain areas, plus flood advisories have now been issued for Blaine County and into the Sun Valley region. And with flood stage being surpassed at the Portneuf River there is a flood warning for Bannock County and areas from Chubbuck, to Pocatello and Inkom along the river. This will affect local trails and recreation areas like Sacajawea Park, as shown here. Thanks for Denver Hamm for sharing photos. Statements from the National Weather Service are show below as well. Turn around, don't drown.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

SOUTHERN HILLS/ALBION MOUNTAINS-RAFT RIVER REGION-MARSH AND ARBON HIGHLANDS-FRANKLIN/EASTERN ONEIDA REGION-BEAR LAKE VALLEY-BLACKFOOT MOUNTAINS-CARIBOU RANGE-BIG HOLE MOUNTAINS-TETON VALLEY-CENTENNIAL MOUNTAINS - ISLAND PARK-BEAVERHEAD - LEMHI HIGHLANDS-LOST RIVER VALLEY-WOOD RIVER FOOTHILLS- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF MALAD, HOWE, SMALL, MCCAMMON, SODA SPRINGS, BELLEVUE, ARCO, LAVA HOT SPRINGS, INKOM, TETONIA, SWAN VALLEY, PICABO, ALMO, SPENCER, CHILLY, ROCKLAND, HENRY, ASHTON, DUBOIS, HAILEY, DRIGGS, HOLBROOK, EDIE SCHOOL, MONTPELIER, GRACE, PRESTON, ST. CHARLES, GEORGETOWN, VICTOR, DOWNEY, MACKAY, KILGORE, MALTA, ISLAND PARK, ALBION, WAYAN, THATCHER, AND BONE 1153 AM MDT THU APR 27 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY SNOWMELT CONTINUES TO BE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO, INCLUDING THE LOST RIVER VALLEY, WOOD RIVER FOOTHILLS, BEAVERHEAD - LEMHI HIGHLANDS, BIG HOLE MOUNTAINS, CENTENNIAL MOUNTAINS, ISLAND PARK, TETON VALLEY, BEAR LAKE VALLEY, BLACKFOOT MOUNTAINS, CARIBOU RANGE, FRANKLIN/EASTERN ONEIDA REGION, MARSH AND ARBON HIGHLANDS, RAFT RIVER REGION, AND SOUTHERN HILLS/ALBION MOUNTAINS. * WHEN...THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...EXCESSIVE RUNOFF MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF RIVERS, CREEKS, STREAMS, LOW-LYING FIELDS, AND OTHER FLOOD-PRONE LOCATIONS. LOCALIZED IMPACTS TO SOME ROADWAYS, HOMES, AND BUSINESSES ARE POSSIBLE.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IDAHO... LITTLE WOOD RIVER ABOVE HIGH FIVE CREEK NEAR CAREY AFFECTING BLAINE COUNTY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATIVE ROUTE. PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO, INCLUDING THE LOST RIVER VALLEY, WOOD RIVER FOOTHILLS, BEAVERHEAD - LEMHI HIGHLANDS, BIG HOLE MOUNTAINS, CENTENNIAL MOUNTAINS, ISLAND PARK, TETON VALLEY, BEAR LAKE VALLEY, BLACKFOOT MOUNTAINS, CARIBOU RANGE, FRANKLIN/EASTERN ONEIDA REGION, MARSH AND ARBON HIGHLANDS, RAFT RIVER REGION, AND SOUTHERN HILLS/ALBION MOUNTAINS. * WHEN...THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON.