News you can use this morning – March 20, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some new stories this Wednesday morning:

1. The death penalty trial of Chad Daybell is about to begin in Boise.

Perspective jurors will fill out questionnaires for selection next week. The number of jurors who will receive summons is in the thousands.

Media still have restrictions on what they can obtain during court. While journalists are still prohibited from recording audio and video in court, the trial proceedings will be live-streamed. Local News 8 will live stream the trial in April.

Chad Daybell will be transferred from Fremont to Ada County by Friday.

2. The city of Pocatello will be holding open houses this week to discuss brown fields, or areas of industrial blight that have potential to be cleaned up and revamped into something better, like offices, shopping, or even golf courses.

The first event is at 2 p.m. this afternoon at Pocatello City Hall. It is geared towards brokers, commercial lenders, and realtors. The next is immediately after from 4 to 6 p.m. for the general public.