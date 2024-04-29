Skip to Content
USDA proclaims new requirements for school lunch programs

MyPlate lunch graphic
Noah Farley
By
today at 12:09 PM
Published 11:29 AM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - On April 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture updated requirements for school meal programs in the United States. What does this mean for students?

The USDA says there will be a gradual reduction of the weekly limit of sodium for students.

Added sugars will be limited in a phased approach. In Phase 1, limits will be put on specific high-sugar products.

For sugar’s Phase 2, overall weekly limits will be made.

Schools can keep offering a variety of nutrient-rich whole grains with options for some enriched grains.

As for milk, flavored and unflavored options are still allowed, but with new limits on added sugars.

To learn more about the recent USDA updates, click HERE.

