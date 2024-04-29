USDA proclaims new requirements for school lunch programs

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - On April 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture updated requirements for school meal programs in the United States. What does this mean for students?

The USDA says there will be a gradual reduction of the weekly limit of sodium for students.

Added sugars will be limited in a phased approach. In Phase 1, limits will be put on specific high-sugar products.

For sugar’s Phase 2, overall weekly limits will be made.

Schools can keep offering a variety of nutrient-rich whole grains with options for some enriched grains.

As for milk, flavored and unflavored options are still allowed, but with new limits on added sugars.

