Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park  

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - An 83-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on June 1.

A press release from the park says it happened near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake.

The bison, defending its space, came within a few feet of the woman and lifted her off the ground with its horns.

The woman, from Greenville, South Carolina, sustained serious injuries. She was transported to Lake Clinic Medical clinic. She was then flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Yellowstone National Park says Bison have injured more people in the park than any other animal, and offers the following suggestions for safety: