Business managers, community members voice concern over water curtailment order

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local farmers are saying they won’t survive the cut-off after the state issued the largest water curtailment in Idaho history.

Thursday morning, farmers, businessmen, and community members impacted by the order met with the Department of Water Resources inside the Mountain America Center.

The main outcome of this meeting was the speaker from the Idaho Department of Water Resources acknowledged that east Idaho farmers and the water users in Twin Falls have a very different understanding of the current water agreement.

IDWR says the groundwater users in east Idaho have created a shortage of water downstream for Twin Falls users. They say the farmers here have several legal options to make up that difference.

However, the drought of 2021 and 2022 showed the chips in the armor of those agreements after groundwater users fell short of the goals IDWR set for them.

Now farmers in east Idaho say those agreements give them little assurance they'll have water to use.

The Department of Water Resources says they are left with no option but to curtail with the aquifer doing so poorly.

Those attending the meeting said they're begging the department to find another solution.

“We're talking millions and millions of dollars in revenue just out of Valley Ag, let alone what the farmers are going to lose,” Let alone we start laying people off because we don't need the delivery people. We don't. I mean, it's just a domino effect is what it is. That's what it turns into. And so we have got to get on top of this and figure out what is the best thing we can do. I mean, what can we do? That's why we're here,”

According to the Department of Water Resources, if this order continues, it would be the first time a wide-scale curtailment has happened in the Gem State in nearly two decades. They say groundwater users and surface water users are in line for the same resource.

But the reality, they say, is that groundwater users need a higher level of cut-off to achieve the same result.

On Wednesday, the Bingham Groundwater District said in a message to Local News 8

"It's frustrating that the department’s words and actions say two different things," said a statement from Bingham Groundwater District to Local News 8. "The Department of Water Resources should be responsible for administering water rights reasonably. They should not use extreme and unnecessary threats of curtailment," they wrote.

More details coming up on Local News 8 at 5 and 5:30 Thursday night.