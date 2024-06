JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people survived when their small plane lost power and they had to land in a field Tuesday morning.

It was reported around 8:15 a.m. at 3763 E. Menan-Lorenzo Highway in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the pilot was a 29-year-old man from Rigby with a 24-year-old passenger, also from Rigby.

The FAA is now investigating the accident.