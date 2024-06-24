D91 teachers ratify payment agreement for the 2024-2025 school year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A new payment agreement is in place for teachers in Idaho Falls District 91 for the 2024-2015 school year.

The agreement was ratified in a virtual meeting Monday afternoon.

The Idaho Falls Education Association made the agreement with the District 91 negotiation team last Wednesday.

The ratified agreement was the second one on the table for teachers in District 91.

Teachers chose not to ratify a tentative agreement last month, due to issues with the conditions of employment and the salary.