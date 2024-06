Kimani was 21 years old, and due to complications of her old age she had severe muscle atrophy and arthritis. According to the zoo's Facebook page, Kimani's condition progressed to the point her body could no longer keep up. They say her son, Hondo, will be closely monitored and given extra love and enrichment.

Idaho Falls, ID - Idaho Falls Zoo announced on Wednesday that their lioness, Kimani passed away.

