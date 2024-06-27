Skip to Content
Trial date set for suspect accused of killing Idaho college students

Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Latah County, Idaho In Feb. 2024.
MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI, AP) - A trial date has been scheduled for Bryan Kohberger, who is facing murder charges in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho students.

The trial is set for June 2025. The date was set during a court hearing on Thursday morning. Attorneys also discussed different deadlines that are coming up in the trial.

The court was supposed to hear arguments from the defense on a Change of Venue request, but that hearing has been delayed until late-August.

Kohberger, a former criminal justice student at Washington State University in nearby Pullman, Washington, faces four counts of murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

They were killed sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, in a rental house not too far from the University of Idaho campus.

Police arrested Kohberger six weeks later at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania, where he was spending winter break.

