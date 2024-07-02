Governor proclaims July 2 as Idaho Wildland Firefighter Day

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) The following is a press release from the Idaho Department of Lands:

Idaho Wildland Firefighter Day message from Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller



“Today is a day to recognize the tireless efforts of the men and women who make up our wildland firefighter community. The Idaho Department of Lands is part of this very large community of wildland firefighters, and every year our fire staff step it up to go above and beyond to protect communities and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire. IDL Fire crews work countless hours in dangerous and challenging conditions to provide this service for our beautiful State of Idaho and the public we serve. I also want to recognize IDL’s non-fire staff and “militia crew” who routinely jump in to help in many ways when resources and capabilities are stretched thin. It’s part of our culture to do so. Thank you all, both fire and non-fire staff, for the work you do every fire season and for showing up for each other, for the public, and Idaho.”



Governor Brad Little’s Proclamation:



“WHEREAS, Idaho wildland firefighters engage in highly dangerous work, protecting millions of acres of private, state, and federal lands; and WHEREAS, Idaho wildland firefighters protect communities, natural resources, watersheds, recreation opportunities, and the forest product industry, which plays an important part of the state's economy; and WHEREAS, Idaho wildland firefighters tirelessly put themselves on the line for days and weeks, living and working in dirt and smoke and against heat and flames; and WHEREAS, Idaho wildland firefighters respond effectively to severe fire seasons that are increasing across the West; and WHEREAS, in 2023, Idaho wildland firefighters fought 286 wildfires on 2,590 acres under Idaho Department of Lands protection, holding 92-percent of fires to less than 10 acres in size; and WHEREAS, without this skilled workforce in Idaho we would not be able to combat the continued threat of wildland fire. NOW, THEREFORE, I BRAD LITTLE, Governor of the State of Idaho, do hereby proclaim July 2, 2024, to be IDAHO WILDLAND FIREFIGHTER DAY in Idaho, and I encourage Idaho citizens to recognize this special observance.”