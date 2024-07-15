Body found floating in Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A body was spotted floating in the Snake River in Idaho Falls Monday afternoon.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said someone reported a body floating in the river near the Broadway bridge just after 1 p.m. The Bonneville County Sheriff said as emergency personnel arrived, they were directed to the Idaho Falls Power plant where the body was caught in debris. It was evident at that time the victim was dead.

They were able to retrieve the body from the water upstream from the power plant. News anchor Todd Kunz talked to a man who said he spotted the body floating in the river before law enforcement was notified.

"All the proximately about 12:50 p.m., I was down underneath the gazebo here, and it looked like a garbage bag was floating down in the river. And I came up here to get a better look at it. And there was a lady and her husband that was standing here by the gate. And then all of a sudden everything broke loose. All kinds of, all kinds of apparatus come in. And the lady actually took pictures of the body in the water," said Michael DuMont.

As of Monday evening, deputies are working with the Bonneville County Coroner's Office to determine what happened, how the person ended up in water, and the identify the victim.

No other information is available at this time.