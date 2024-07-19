Former prosecuting attorney pleads guilty to distributing meth, fentanyl

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A former Jefferson County prosecuting attorney has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Court records say that from June 2022 to February 2023, 69-year-old Robin Dwain Dunn agreed with clients and others to distribute controlled substances.

Records show he and a client made 2 trips to the Salt Lake City area to pickup meth and fentanyl and brought them back to Idaho for distribution.

Dunn distributed fentanyl to an inmate client in the Bonneville County Jail.

He agreed that he abused a position of trust by using his position as an attorney to further his drug trafficking activities.

Dunn’s sentencing is set for October 7, 2024. He could be punished with up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of 1 million dollars, and at least 3 years of supervised release.