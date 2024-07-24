Skip to Content
Local News

Rigby family wins money on TV game show

By
today at 11:47 AM
Published 12:00 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It all came down to the bonus round for the Bozung family, also known as the Bowser family, of Rigby.

The family competed on the Fox game show “The Quiz with Balls,” which aired Tuesday night.

They went up against another family to compete for $100,000 grand prize.

In case you missed it, Jodi and her husband Will Bozung, joined us Tuesday in the Local News 8 studio to discuss their appearance on 'The Quiz with Balls'.

The family lost on the bonus round but still won $49,000.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content