Rigby family wins money on TV game show

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It all came down to the bonus round for the Bozung family, also known as the Bowser family, of Rigby.

The family competed on the Fox game show “The Quiz with Balls,” which aired Tuesday night.

They went up against another family to compete for $100,000 grand prize.

In case you missed it, Jodi and her husband Will Bozung, joined us Tuesday in the Local News 8 studio to discuss their appearance on 'The Quiz with Balls'.

The family lost on the bonus round but still won $49,000.