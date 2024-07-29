Police look at credible suspect in shipping container thefts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Local News 8 was given an update on a rash of thefts that occurred earlier this month.

The thefts included thousands of dollars of shipping containers, machinery, and tools from Liberty Container Services of Rigby, Titan Machinery of Rexburg, and a private lot in Idaho Falls.

The same person seems to be involved in the three incidents, according to the Rexburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they now have a “credible suspect” in the case, and they are working with other agencies in the region to continue their investigation.

The case is still ongoing, and police are asking for any leads that may help in the investigation.