Local school supply drives help stock East Idaho students

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– The school year is getting closer, and organizations and businesses in East Idaho are busy collecting school supplies for students in need.

School supplies are expected to cost more than ever this year– around $605 per child on average, according to a study by Savings.com. Organizations like the Salvation Army have recently partnered with Fred Meyer and Teton Toyota to try and provide supplies for local children.

"Parents are having a difficult time paying their rent and buying food and all the other things that it takes to to live these days with inflation the way it is," said Captain Steve Staneart of the Idaho Falls Salvation Army. "These parents just need all the help they can get."

Staneart said that they provided school supplies to about 73 kids last year. This year, they are already up to 100 kids, and the number of children is growing. He expects they'll provide supplies for 150 kids this school year, almost double what they did last year.

"We exist due to the kindness of this community, it's a very, very generous community," said Staneart. "But you can never have too much stuff because there's always more need than there is resources–and that's just our reality."

Staneart said that if you're thinking about donating supplies, consult school supply lists from local districts and consider younger students.

"We have a lot more children in the elementary ages that are asking for help than we have in the high school ages," Staneart said. "If you're shopping and donating to the Salvation Army, be thinking younger kids rather than older kids. I think we can help more kids that way."

The Salvation Army's school supplies donation barrel is located near the east entrance of Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls. Residents can also contact their local school district for tips on how to donate.

You can donate school supplies to get a discount on your entry to the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Thursday, September 5. ($5 adult gate admission with new school supplies donation until 1 p.m.)