Idaho Falls water tower project to temporarily impact traffic

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Drivers may want to avoid Park Avenue, where they are building the new water tower next week.

The city said contractors working on the tower will need to temporarily close one lane of traffic on the road near the Cliff Street intersection. The closure would be from Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9, 2024.

The city said traffic will only be able to travel from north to south through this section of Park Avenue. Access to businesses will remain open.

The east sidewalk on Park Avenue will be closed, and the west sidewalk will remain open.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Idaho Falls Public Works at (208) 612-8250.