Thunderstorms bring rain and wind to eastern Idaho

A photo of a severe thunderstorm seen from a facility at the INL at 1:51 p.m.
Dorilea Zillig
A photo of a severe thunderstorm seen from a facility at the INL at 1:51 p.m.
Published 4:16 PM

Thunderstorms rumbled across eastern Idaho Tuesday afternoon bringing wind and rain.

A tornado warning was issued around 2 p.m. as radar indicated circular motion in the Howe area of Butte County. The tornado warning was allowed to expire around 3:00 p.m. no reports of damage.

So far, no reports of damage were reported.

Below are pictures shared to the newsroom of the storms.

Southern Jefferson County. Shared by: Deborah Tuma
Southern Jefferson County. Shared by: Deborah Tuma
View from near Roberts Water Tower 3 p.m. Shared by a unnamed viewer.
View from near Roberts Water Tower 3 p.m. Shared by a unnamed viewer.
Looking towards McCammon from Lava. Shared by Kathy Kenney
A look from the KIDK TV towner on the East Butte near the INL at 2:30 p.m. on August 13, 2024.
7th Street in McCammon, 2:45 p.m. August 13, 2024. Shared by Luanna Rowe.
Curtis Jackson

