Thunderstorms bring rain and wind to eastern Idaho

Thunderstorms rumbled across eastern Idaho Tuesday afternoon bringing wind and rain.

A tornado warning was issued around 2 p.m. as radar indicated circular motion in the Howe area of Butte County. The tornado warning was allowed to expire around 3:00 p.m.no reports of damage.

Below are pictures shared to the newsroom of the storms.

Southern Jefferson County. Shared by: Deborah Tuma

View from near Roberts Water Tower 3 p.m. Shared by a unnamed viewer.

Looking towards McCammon from Lava. Shared by Kathy Kenney

A look from the KIDK TV towner on the East Butte near the INL at 2:30 p.m. on August 13, 2024.