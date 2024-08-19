Skip to Content
Local News

Study: Idaho is 387 pet adoptions away from achieving no-kill

No-kill means saving every dog dog or cat in a shelter who can be saved.
Freepik
No-kill means saving every dog dog or cat in a shelter who can be saved.
By
New
today at 10:51 AM
Published 11:47 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho could become a no-kill (saving every dog dog or cat in a shelter who can be saved) state by 2025.

Best Friends Animal Society recently released new data showing Idaho saw an increase in lifesaving compared to the year before. The data says Idaho is 387 adoptions away from achieving no-kill.

Best Friends says Idaho is seeing a 92.5% total save rate and 27 out of 30 of its shelters are no-kill so far.

Bingham, Kootenai, and Twin Falls are the only Idaho counties that are not no-kill yet.

To learn how to help Idaho become fully no-kill, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content