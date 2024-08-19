Study: Idaho is 387 pet adoptions away from achieving no-kill

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho could become a no-kill (saving every dog dog or cat in a shelter who can be saved) state by 2025.

Best Friends Animal Society recently released new data showing Idaho saw an increase in lifesaving compared to the year before. The data says Idaho is 387 adoptions away from achieving no-kill.

Best Friends says Idaho is seeing a 92.5% total save rate and 27 out of 30 of its shelters are no-kill so far.

Bingham, Kootenai, and Twin Falls are the only Idaho counties that are not no-kill yet.

To learn how to help Idaho become fully no-kill, click here.