Fire in Chubbuck destroys two sheds

Chubbuck, ID (KIFI) – A fire in Chubbuck on Saturday August 24, 2024, was successfully contained by local firefighters before it could spread to the nearby home.

According to the Chubbuck Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 4:00 PM at a home on Lariat Lane.

When firefighters got there, two sheds were engulfed in flames.

Crews from both the Chubbuck Fire Department and the North Bannock Fire District were able to get the fire out before it spread to the home.

Local news 8 talked to the homeowners who say they were not home when the fire started.

“We were at work, and we received a call from my daughter, saying that there had been a loud boom and then a fire in the sheds outside and so we got released from work and headed down here and the sheds are pretty much a wreck. “

The homeowners tell us there was a boat by the sheds and some vehicles inside that are a loss, but they don’t have an estimate of damage yet. They said they are grateful the most important things are safe. “Nobody got hurt that’s the big thing”.

The family was able to get out safely and no injuries to the people or animals were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.