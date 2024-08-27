The City of Pocatello will hold their first open house to discuss parks plan

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The first open house to discuss Pocatello's Parks, Recreation, Open Spaces, and Trails (PROST) Plan will take place August 28, at 6 p.m. at Pocatello City Hall.

The PROST Plan is a recently adopted initiative to improve Pocatello's public spaces.

The open house will give community members a chance to meet with Pocatello city staff and learn about the city's plans for local parks, trails, and public facilities moving forward.

During the open house, the results of community surveys and how they will influence city park development will be announced.

The event is open to all community members. Pocatello City Hall is located at 911 N. 7th Ave. in Pocatello.