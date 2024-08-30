Local news icons honored for their years in broadcasting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — They were familiar faces for a long time here on Local News 8.

On Friday, the Idaho History of Broadcasting Foundation honored Jay Hildebrandt and Karole Honas for their service to the community at a luncheon in Boise.

Jay Hildebrandt and Karole Honas speak at the Idaho History of Broadcast Foundation luncheon in Boise on Friday, August 29.

Jay and Karole have remained close friends throughout the years. Before they left, they talked with us about some memorable stories.

“We talked a lot about crime, and things like that, and natural disasters,” Jay said. “But the fair, for every year since 1990 through 2019, we were there doing the fair together.”

“Yep,” Karole said. “And no teleprompter. So, you had to deal with people poking at you that were behind you. And some of them a little inebriated, cause, you know, it's the fair. And we had to deal with a lot. But had a lot of fun at that. A lot of fun. Jay, I think one of your crowning glories, in my opinion, was all the years you devoted to Wednesday’s Child. And finding kids a home. Years and years of that.”

“That was very rewarding also,” Jay said.

Jay and Karole anchored together for 29 years here at Local News 8. That makes them one of the longest-running anchor teams in the country,

You can watch the extended interview with Jay and Karole above.