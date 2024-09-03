Skip to Content
Local News

Donate a can, get a discount on fair entry; Wednesday is Local News 8 Day at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

KIFI
By
New
today at 5:40 PM
Published 5:47 PM

Help fill the pantries of local food banks and in return get an entry discount to the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, get fair admission for $5 when you bring a can of food or other non-perishable food items.

Normal gate admission is $9.00 for adults, $6.00 for a child, and $7.00 for seniors.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, you can get fair admission for $5 when you bring a school supply item to donate to an area school. That could be a notebook, a package of pencils or pens, crayons, or other school-related items.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content