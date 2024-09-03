Donate a can, get a discount on fair entry; Wednesday is Local News 8 Day at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
Help fill the pantries of local food banks and in return get an entry discount to the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, get fair admission for $5 when you bring a can of food or other non-perishable food items.
Normal gate admission is $9.00 for adults, $6.00 for a child, and $7.00 for seniors.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, you can get fair admission for $5 when you bring a school supply item to donate to an area school. That could be a notebook, a package of pencils or pens, crayons, or other school-related items.