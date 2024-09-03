Fort Hall Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI)– The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the Fort Hall Fire Department, and Congressman Mike Simpson gathered on Tuesday morning to break ground on the new Fort Hall Fire Station.

In 2022, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes were awarded $7 million in federal funding for the construction of the new station.

"This is a long time coming," said Eric King, Fire Chief for the Fort Hall Fire and EMS. "This is going to be a major improvement for the community, and for our services that we do for the community."

Construction of the new fire station is expected to be completed in May 2026.