Fort Hall Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station

KIFI
By
today at 12:07 PM
Published 12:59 PM

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI)– The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the Fort Hall Fire Department, and Congressman Mike Simpson gathered on Tuesday morning to break ground on the new Fort Hall Fire Station.

In 2022, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes were awarded $7 million in federal funding for the construction of the new station.

"This is a long time coming," said Eric King, Fire Chief for the Fort Hall Fire and EMS. "This is going to be a major improvement for the community, and for our services that we do for the community."

Construction of the new fire station is expected to be completed in May 2026.

Sam Ross

