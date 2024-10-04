Discover “A Taste of Ireland” culture in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - One of the world’s top Irish dance shows, featuring international dance champions, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation comes to Idaho this weekend.

They performed in Pocatello Thursday night, and have 3 other performances across Idaho: 7:30pm Friday, Oct. 4 at the Nampa Civic Center, Nampa; 7:30pm Saturday, Oct. 5 at the King Fine Arts Center, Burley; 3:00pm Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts, Idaho Falls.

Featuring an acclaimed cast of World Champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation combines Irish charm with sensational talents for an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Set to reimagined classics such as ‘Danny Boy,’ ‘Wild Rover,’ ‘Tell Me Ma,’ and others that have been given modern spins, the high-octane performance offers thrilling dance performances that convey heartfelt emotion, transporting audiences through Ireland’s tumultuous history with electrifying dances, dramatic scenery, and spectacular lighting effects.

You can find tickets and more information here.